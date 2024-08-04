Summer camp concludes at Lincoln Corner UoS

Lincoln Corner University of Sargodha wrapped up a four week summer camp. According to a spokesperson,students from grade 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 participated in the summer camp.

The summer camp offered a diverse range of activities which include art and craft, music, creative writing, storytelling and tech projects.

The first week activities included music and arts, in which Students explored their artistic talents through various forms of music and visual arts. They participated in interactive workshops that encouraged self-expression and creativity. In the second week, Children delved into the world of storytelling and creative writing, enhancing their narrative skills and imagination through fun and interactive sessions.

In the third week, they focused on strategic thinking and collaboration through board games and group activities, students learned the value of teamwork and critical thinking. In the fourth week, Young campers were introduced to the basics of photography and videography, gaining hands-on experience with cameras and video equipment to capture their creative visions.

Focal person of the Lincoln Corner and Director External linkages UoS, Prof Dr Ijaz Asghar Bhatti attended the closing ceremony of summer camp and appreciated the summer camp activities. He said that such healthy activities play a crucial role in the development of the children. They provide a platform for creativity and social interaction, which are essential for nurturing children, he concluded.