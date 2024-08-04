Chief of Staff Turkish Naval Forces Command visits NHQ

Turkish Navy Delegation headed by Chief of Staff Turkish Naval Forces Command Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ozdem KO’ER, visited Naval Headquarters for 6th Pakistan Navy Turkish Navy Expert Level Staff Talks. Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, a Pakistan Navy news release said. Later on, the Turkish Chief of Staff called on the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Both the dignitaries discussed professional matters of common interest. The visiting Admiral appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s contribution to collaborative security through various initiatives, including contribution in CTFs 150 and 151, the conduct of Exercise AMAN and the Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP). During the Staff Talks, wide-ranging matters related to operations, training and technical domains came under discussion.