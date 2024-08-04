KP Governor pays rich tributes to police force on Martyrs Day

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Saturday paid glowing tributes to the police force of Pakistan on the eve of Police Martyrs Day, which would be marked on Sunday with great respect and admiration.

The Governor said that observance of the day was aimed to a knowledge the great sacrifices of the police force for defense of Pakistan, and praised the dedication, commitment and services of its officers and jawans who laid down lives for the protection of motherland.

In a message on the eve of Police Martyrs day to be observed on August 4, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said, “we should also remember the families of the police martyrs who lost their loved ones for our safe and prosperous future.”

Faisal Karim Kundi said the day remind us of the selfless duties and supreme sacrifices offered by the police martyrs who immortalized themselves for the defence of Pakistan. “Police martyrs are our real heroes, and the entire nation held their sacrifices in high esteem.”

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said that live and civilized nations always remember their martyres in high esteem and present tributes to their supreme sacrifices. Faisal Karim Kundi said that like other security forces, police officers and jawans of Khyber Pakthunkhwa have also led from the front in fight against terrorism and sacrificed their lives in line of duty.

Despite limited resources, he said that KP police have fought all kinds of threats including terrorism with bravery and steadfastness and destroyed the nefarious designs of the inimical forces. Faisal Karim Kundi said that our valiant police force had played key role in establishment of peace and law and order besides security to VIPs and laid great sacrifices in fight against terrorism and foiled many terror attacks with their bloods.

The Governor said that police was playing key role in protection of lives and properties of citizens besides fighting against all dangers including terrorism with the spirit of shahadat. He said it was the spirit of shahadat that our police started battle against terrorism without any fear as evident in recent incidents of terrorism and have frustrated the evil designs. The Governor said that it was now our duty to keep our police martyres’ remember throughout the year and reassured their families that they are not alone and the entire nation are with them. He said the best tributes to our police martyres to keep their sacrifices remember always and work tirelessly for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.