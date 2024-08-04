PHA’s monsoon tree plantation in full swing

A monsoon tree plantation drive under Parks and Horticulture Authority is in full swing in the Sargodha city.

According to PHA media consultant Shafqat Awan, employees of the authority under the leadership of Director General Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi are striving to make city green as per the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz sharif. Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said that the authority had set up a nursery to provide different plants to citizens at affordable rates and generate more revenue for the department. He said, “Green Punjab is the destination of all of us and civil society, students and youngsters should actively participate in this plantation drive and make it successful.”