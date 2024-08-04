Ladies on push carts bring Independence Day cheer to Islamabad

As Pakistan’s Independence Day approaches, the city’s streets are coming alive with vibrant displays of festive merchandise where women vendors with their push carts laden with an array of national flags, buntings, badges, wristbands, and balloons are adding a splash of color to the city’s landscape.

Their push carts are a treasure trove of Independence Day and birthday-related items, featuring an assortment of goods in shades of green, white, and red, said a report aired by a private news channel. Despite facing numerous challenges, including harsh weather conditions and stiff competition, these female vendors remain undaunted, said a motorist in F6, adding that they have developed innovative strategies to attract customers, such as offering discounts for bulk purchases or creating eye-catching displays. “I am impressed by their resilience and creativity,” said Maria, a resident of F6, adding, they are always coming up with new ways to showcase their products and attract customers.” “I have seen them braving the scorching heat and heavy rainfall, but they never give up,” said Ahmed, a motorist who frequently passes through F6. “Their determination is truly inspiring.” I have been buying flags and buntings from these vendors for years,” said Mrs. Khan, a housewife from G6. “They offer great value for money, and their products are always of high quality.” “I love how they decorate their carts with colorful balloons and streamers,” said Ali, a student from F8. “It adds to the festive atmosphere and makes me want to buy more.” “These women vendors are the true spirit of entrepreneurship,” said Mr. Hussain, a businessman from Blue Area. “They are a testament to the fact that with hard work and innovation, anyone can succeed.” “I love buying Independence Day merchandise from these vendors, it’s a great way to show my patriotism,” said Ayesha, a resident of F10. “Their push carts are a one-stop shop for all Independence Day-related items, from flags to badges to balloons,” said Usman, a motorist. “I’m impressed by the variety of items they offer, from traditional flags and buntings to modern wristbands and key chains,” said Ali, a student from F6.