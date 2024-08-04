Locals making arrangements to help flood affected people in Upper Chitral

Local people in Torkoh valley of Upper Chitral are making arrangements by their own to provide relief to the affected dwellers of Rech village, badly impacted by devastating flood that wreaked havoc in the area on July 31, (Wednesday).

According to some local people of Torkoh valley, floods and landslides have disconnected the area from main Chitral city, disrupting main route for supply of food and other essential items.

Realizing gravity of the situation, locals in Torkoh and its adjoining areas decided to make arrangements by their own for providing relief to the flood affected people in Rech village, around three hours drive away from Torkoh in Upper parts of the district.

Javed, a resident of Torkoh informed APP on telephone that announcements have been made in mosques after Friday prayers, requesting people to make donations for the help of flood affected areas.

It merits a mention here that on July 31, a GLOF caused deluge inflicted sever damage in Upper Chitral including Rech village, claiming four lives besides damaging 44 houses, power house and dozens cows and goats.

Javed told APP that people are bringing essential food items from homes to mosques and sending to Rech village in Datsun pickup for the help of flood victims.

He said the destroyed road link will take several days in reconnection after which government can send some food and medicine supply for the people.

He also urged government to arrange supply of essential food, water and medicine in affected villages through helicopter.

He also informed that there is no electricity in the area and people are staying in open or relatives houses because of damage to their own homes due to flood.

The flood was so sudden and sever that people could not have time to take shelter or shift valuables to safety from the devastating deluge, Javed shared.