Mohsin Naqvi meets Commander of Iraq’s Rapid Response Unit

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi met with a high-level Iraqi delegation led by Commander of Iraq’s Rapid Response Unit Lieutenant General Dr. Tahmeir Ismail here on Saturday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including not taking passports from Pakistani pilgrims in Iraq and providing more facilities to them were discussed in detail.

Moreover, training of Iraqi police in Pakistan, cooperation in the Safe City project, enhancement of mutual cooperation to prevent illegal immigration and human smuggling were also discussed.

The Iraqi delegation invited Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi to visit Iraq.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the proposal of not taking passports from pilgrims traveling to Iraq requires immediate action added that hopefully, the Iraqi Government will soon make a final decision in this regard.

The Commander of the Iraqi Rapid Response Unit said that they will discuss the issue of not taking passports from Pakistani pilgrims with the DG Passport, and hoped that the issue will be resolved.