Govt plans special police stations, courts to combat electricity theft

Federal government is set to implement a new measure to combat electricity theft, establishing separate police stations and courts dedicated to this issue, potentially adding to the public’s burden following recent increases in electricity bills.

A total of 8,769 specialized police stations and 497 courts will be established across the country, staffed by 634 personnel. In the first phase, these facilities will be set up in Lahore, DG Khan, Hyderabad, Larkana Division, Bannu, Peshawar, Mardan, and Quetta.

The second phase will extend the initiative to 29 additional divisions. The new system is expected to cost 10.7 billion rupees annually, a cost that will ultimately be borne by the public. Distribution companies will pass on these expenses to consumers, while the federal government will initially allocate over 10 billion rupees for the establishment of these facilities. The costs of apprehending and prosecuting electricity thieves will also be charged to the public. This initiative aims to curb electricity theft but raises concerns about its financial impact on consumers.