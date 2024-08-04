Reigning champ Jalolov ‘runs like a cat’ to reach Olympic semis

Bakhodir Jalolov marched towards a second Olympic gold as he outfoxed Teremoana Teremoana in a super-heavyweight quarterfinal on Friday, with the beaten Australian accusing him of “running like a cat”.

“I want to take a second gold and I will not stop until I do,” vowed the Uzbek hero Jalolov, who has won all 14 of his professional fights by knockout and has two amateur world titles to his name. Last year the 30-year-old southpaw dispatched Teremoana in the round of 16 at the world championships.

The 26-year-old Australian turned up in Paris looking fitter and flattened Ukrainian Dmytro Lovchynskyi inside three minutes in his opening bout. He promised “someone’s going to get knocked out” when he met Jalolov. Jalolov was the taller man by three centimetres (one inch) but he was also lighter on his feet and more accurate with the few punches he threw. That small edge earned him a unanimous decision from the five judges. show,” he said.