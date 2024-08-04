Croatia’s Sinkovic brothers win third straight Olympic rowing gold

Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic won Olympic gold for the third straight Games on Friday to enter the pantheon of the sport’s greats. They edged out British pair Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George in the men’s pair, with just 0.45 seconds separating the two boats on the Vaires-sur-Marne course after the Britons had led from the start. At the 2012 London Olympics, the brothers won the silver medal in the quadruple sculls before finding their golden touch — first in the double sculls in Rio in 2016 and five years later in the men’s pair in Tokyo. After adding the third gold, Valent, 36, said: “Three different gold medals all with different stories. Rio was the first one and special because it’s the first one.