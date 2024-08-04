Pak Army and Imran Khan

History bears witness that if Pakistan stands today, it stands firmly because of its armed forces. Despite all challenges, the Pakistan Armed Forces are not only fulfilling their defense responsibilities admirably but are also standing shoulder to shoulder with the public and the government in economic development.

If the country’s defense is strong, then the country exists, and if the country exists, so do we. The martyrdom of a soldier in the Baloch extremist attack in Gwadar indicates that there is another game being played under the guise of protest. The security forces exhibited extreme restraint despite provocation, and if retaliatory action had been taken against the martyrdom of a soldier by the crowd, it would have been used as propaganda against the Pakistan Army.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Army expressed determination on this occasion, saying that the security forces are determined to thwart attempts to sabotage peace and stability in Balochistan. According to the DG ISPR, citizens are urged not to fall prey to propaganda, to remain calm and peaceful, and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and order.

Security forces, along with the nation, are determined to thwart attempts to sabotage the peace and stability of Balochistan. Malicious propaganda is being carried out using fake pictures and videos on social media. Propaganda was carried out on social media to garner sympathy and support for an illegal violent march. Law enforcement agencies had already informed the public about the violent intentions of the terrorists and miscreants, and the government should immediately take strict legal action against these miscreants and terrorists.

Civil governments should play their role in this matter because these Baloch extremists are deliberately trying to drag the army into every matter so that if the army takes retaliatory action against them, they can create an outcry to defame Pakistan globally. Surely, behind these elements, there is the hand of India and enemy forces who want Pakistan to once again fall prey to terrorism, and it is for this purpose that Modi is once again making malicious statements against Pakistan.

Whether it is Bannu or Gwadar, the social media campaign against the Pakistan Army indicates that enemy forces are active and are playing their game under the guise of digital terrorism.

Taking the incident in Balochistan as an example, images of those killed in protests in Bangladesh are being used to defame national institutions and to portray as if all this is happening in Pakistan. This is a form of digital terrorism, and it is our duty to avoid and counter it.

Meanwhile, PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has sent a message to appoint a representative for negotiations with the Pakistan Army. PTI founder Imran Khan said that we are ready to negotiate with the army, the army should appoint its representative, and we will negotiate. Expressing his desire for dialogue with the army, PTI founder made this statement while talking to journalists in Adiala Jail, saying that if there is a wayward child at home, he is criticized; criticism is the beauty of democracy.

When a journalist asked in jail that it seems from your recent statements that you want to reconcile with the army but you have also leveled allegations against the same army and its chief? Imran Khan replied that he has never leveled allegations against the army, only criticism. He claimed that what negotiations should be done with the government, the PPP and PML(N) are from Form 47, and the government wants to create a rift between PTI and the army. Imran Khan said that he has full trust in Mehmood Achakzai and has given him the mandate for negotiations. The first demand for negotiations is the return of the stolen mandate, the second demand is the release of workers and the withdrawal of cases.

The former Prime Minister said that our innocence in the May 9 events is hidden in CCTV footage, if any PTI person is involved in May 9, then he should definitely be punished. In my opinion, after this statement by PTI founder, there should also be a positive response from the Pakistan Army because the current government is not capable of running the country and Imran Khan is the most popular leader at this time.

Since the Pakistan Army cares for the country and whenever the country faced difficulties, it was the army that rescued the country, so if the most popular leader has expressed a desire to talk to the army, it should be taken positively. People already know that the Pakistan Army and Imran Khan together can pull the country out of crises, and the moral standing of the current government has become questionable, and in my opinion, the authorities should get rid of this Form 47 government as soon as possible because this government has failed.

The Pakistan Army has to bear the burden of the civil government. A soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred in Gwadar, but no effective action has been taken by the civil government so far. The Jamaat-e-Islami sit-in in Rawalpindi has become the voice of the people.

On the other hand, Imran Khan also needs to get rid of such advisers who make him clash with the authorities and fill his ears. The interest of the country lies in the Pakistan Army and Imran Khan working together to pull the country out of crises. If there is a country, there is politics, and political parties exist, and the survival and development of this country are linked to its security.

Our neighboring country India never wants peace in Pakistan; a country that makes decisions in cricket with enmity in mind cannot be expected to allow peace and development in its neighbor. Therefore, to thwart India’s conspiracies, the cooperation of Imran Khan and the Pakistan Army is necessary, and those who cozy up to Modi cannot be expected to bring any good. Let’s all, the public, government, and army together make the country stronger and prove that we were one, we are one, and we will always remain one.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.