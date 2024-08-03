Rupee on steady recovery, gains 16 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday continued its recovery and appreciated by 16 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.66. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.2 and Rs 280.4 respectively. The price of Euro came down by 20 paisa to close at Rs 300.82 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.02, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.86, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.36 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.12 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs356.48.