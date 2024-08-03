PSX turns bullish, gains 485 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 485.68 points, a positive change of 0.62 percent, closing at 78,225.98 points against 77,740.31 points on the last working day.

A total of 443,483,358 shares were traded during the day as compared to 278,986,985 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 20.497 billion against Rs 13.094 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 439 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 236 of them recorded gains and 142 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 66,993,533 shares at Rs 4.00 per share, The Organic Meat with 18,623,103 shares at Rs 44.67 per share and Pak Elektron with 17,306,367 shares at Rs 26.81 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 129.67 per share price, closing at Rs 7,029.67, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company Limited with a Rs 64.68 rise in its per share price to Rs 991.65. Reliance Cotton Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 69.17 per share closing at Rs 650.83 followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a Rs 65.00 decline to close at Rs 7,400.00.