Climate change is an urgent issue that is affecting cities across the globe, and Lahore, Pakistan is no exception. The recent record rainfall in Lahore has highlighted the impact of climate change on the city, raising concerns about its future resilience.

Streets of Lahore were submerged in water, and hospitals and homes flooded, after it recently experienced its heaviest rainfall in years, causing significant damage to infrastructure; disrupting daily life, and raising fears about the city’s vulnerability to extreme weather events. Although the government tried its level best to ensure clean-up operation, this

record rainfall in Lahore is not an isolated event, but rather part of a larger pattern of extreme weather events linked to climate change. As global temperatures rise, so too do the risks of intense rainfall, flooding, and other weather-related disasters. Therefore, this week, Lahore served as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address climate change and its impacts on vulnerable communities.

While natural factors such as El Niño can contribute to extreme weather events, the overwhelming consensus among scientists is that human activities are the primary driver of climate change. Isn’t it high time that this nexus is addressed by the policymakers? Climate change is not a distant threat but a present reality that is already impacting lives and livelihoods. Failure to take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to changing conditions, and build resilience to extreme weather events will only exacerbate the risks.

Urgent action is needed. No qualms about that. The administration would have to prioritize efforts to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure. Residents can also play a role by reducing their carbon footprint, supporting sustainable practices, and advocating for climate action at the local, national, and global levels. Without an eye on the future, for how long can any government keep putting out fires and launching extensive relief schemes? *