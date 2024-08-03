PTI founding member shot dead in Lahore

Dr Shahid Siddique, owner of a prominent private hospital and local leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was tragically killed outside a mosque in Valencia Town, Lahore.

The incident occurred shortly after Friday prayers when an unidentified assailant fired four shots at Dr. Siddique.

According to police reports, Dr Shahid Siddique was targeted outside the mosque, where he had just completed Friday prayers.

The motive behind the attack is under investigation, with authorities launching a thorough inquiry into various aspects, including the possibility of targeted killing.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Usman Anwar, has ordered immediate action to apprehend the perpetrator(s), directing all available resources towards swiftly resolving the case.

The IG has also sought a detailed report from the DIG Operations regarding the incident.

Separately, at least two policemen were martyred on Friday in an attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying judges near Hathala area in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) district of Khyber-Pakhtunwa (K-P), Express News reported.

The convoy included Additional Judge Tang Hasnain, Additional Sessions Judge South, and Senior Civil Judge Mah Jabeen, who were all unharmed in the attack.

Initial reports indicate that the judges’ convoy was attacked by gunfire. In this terrorist action, two officers of the Upper Waziristan Police, Abdullah and Constable Samad Khan, were martyred. There are also reports of two individuals being injured in the incident near Bhagwal.

Following the incident, the bodies and injured were transported to the hospital. A heavy contingent of police responded swiftly, gathering evidence from the scene, cordoning off the area, and launching a search operation for the terrorists.