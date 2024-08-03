Gwadar sit-in ends after BYC, govt reach deal

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reportedly called off its sit-in protest in Gwadar district following successful negotiations with the government.

The agreement, reached on Thursday night, led to the restoration of internet services in the region and promises of significant concessions from the authorities.

The protest was initially sparked by the demand for the recovery of missing persons. It continued for six days and intensified in response to the demonstrators being barred from attending a BYC meeting in Gwadar

Security was tightened across the province to maintain order as the protests continued for six consecutive days in Gwadar and other areas, without any major incidents.

The closure of roads and the resulting disruptions impacted traffic moving towards major destinations, including Karachi, Khuzdar, Hub, Kalat, Surab, Turbat, Panjkur, and Gwadar. Additionally, 14 people were injured in Mastung when convoys en route to the meeting were dispersed.

The protests, held on the call of the Baloch Youth Council (BYC), also led to complete strikes in various cities. The Baloch Solidarity Committee asserted that peaceful rallies were a fundamental right and criticised the authorities for raiding homes to make arrests.

The Balochistan government had maintained its intention to find peaceful solution to issues relating to Balochistan. Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said protesting was the constitutional rights of every citizen. However, no one could be allowed to the take law into their hands.

This led to disruptions, including the closure of the National Highway and other major routes, such as the Makran Coastal Highway (M8). The roadblocks caused significant traffic jams and stranded cargo trucks and passenger vehicles.

Earlier on Monday, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has condemned the “one-sided narrative” and “propaganda” surrounding the ongoing sit-in in Gwadar and extended an invitation to Dr Mahrang Baloch and the Baloch Yakjheti Committee (BYC) for negotiations. Dr. Mahrang Baloch, representing the protesters, and the Gwadar district deputy commissioner finalized the agreement, which included key commitments from the government.

According to a statement from the Balochistan Home Ministry, the government has pledged to open all roads to traffic and remove existing obstacles. Additionally, it was assured that individuals arrested during the protest would be released once the protesters dispersed peacefully.

With the agreement in place, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee has reportedly announced the end of its sit-ins both in Gwadar and across the province.

The restoration of internet services and the commitment to resume smooth traffic flow mark a resolution to the recent unrest.