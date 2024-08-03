Ahsan unveils productivity task force

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday announced to establish a National Task Force dedicated to enhancing Productivity, Quality and Innovation (PQI) across all sectors of the economy for revitalizing Pakistan’s economic landscape.

“This initiative, set to be launched in August 2024, coinciding with the month of Pakistan’s independence signals a significant step toward addressing the nation’s critical economic challenges, fostering a culture of innovation, and unlocking new avenues for growth,” a news release said. The Task Force, which initially gained widespread support from global and domestic stakeholders during its conceptual phase in the previous tenure, faced setbacks due to political disruptions in 2018.

However, with renewed determination and a clear vision, Ahsan Iqbal said he was committed to steering this initiative back on track, fostering an environment where innovation and productivity advancements can drive substantial economic progress. The Task Force’s mandate is the promotion of innovation as a driving force behind economic growth. By encouraging creative solutions, new technologies and cutting-edge practices across industries, the Task Force aims to position Pakistan as a leader in innovation.

This includes fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, supporting research and development (R&D) initiatives, and facilitating collaboration between academia, industry, and government. It also aims to leverage innovation and productivity improvements in the agriculture sector to significantly reduce rural poverty. By enhancing productivity, the initiative seeks to increase yields, lower costs, and improve essential services such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure, directly benefiting rural communities. The planning minister emphasized that elevating rural living standards was central to his government’s agenda. Under the initiative, universities will be encouraged to prioritize research and innovation that enhances productivity across various sectors.