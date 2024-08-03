CM Punjab hails WASA, district admin over timely response after rain

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended the district administration and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) over timely response for water drainage task within a few hours despite torrential rains on Thursday.

The CM lauded the performance of commissioner, deputy commissioner, WASA officials and allied staff for ensuring their operations during heavy rains for the sake of rainwater disposal. “Draining rainwater within a few hours from the city is a remarkable and splendid performance,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that WASA and other departments concerned worked with a dedication and diligence with an aim to facilitate the people. She instructed the department heads to create ease and comfort for the masses through their excellent performance in future.