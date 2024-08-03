Police sound alarm on coffin deliveries as intimidation

Crime professionals are using new methods to intimidate citizens, including sending threatening letters and making intimidating phone calls.

In a recent incident, a coffin was even delivered to the home of a housing society owner as part of a blackmail scheme, local police have confirmed.

According to police reports, the accused sent the coffin to demand a payment of Rs. 100 million. This complaint led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIA) at the local police station. Authorities have since taken the rickshaws that delivered the coffin into custody.

The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, mentioned that he has been receiving threatening phone calls for the past month. In a terrifying turn of events, he also reported that shots were fired at his office just a few days ago, prompting another case to be filed.

The complainant stated, “I and my family are afraid of loss of life,” he said, expressing his concern over the ongoing threats.