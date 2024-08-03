IHC stops action against DG NADRA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the decision of the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) related to the non-verification of the degree of Director General (DG) NADRA.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of IHC heard the case. It may be mentioned here that the HEC had blacklisted the account of Nadra’s DG for degree verification.

The court stopped the two institutions from taking any legal action against the petitioner while suspending their orders. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till October 1. It may be mentioned here that the NADRA had included its DG in the pool over the non-verification of his degree.