CBD Punjab achieves major milestone in Walton road upgradation project

Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has achieved a significant achievement in the ongoing Walton Road Upgradation Project with the successful diversion of the old ADA Nullah into the newly constructed ADA Nullah and the operational readiness of the disposal station. This milestone marks a crucial step in resolving longstanding sewerage challenges along Walton Road.

The ADA Nullah has been a primary cause of sewerage problems in the Walton Road area. With meticulous planning and execution, CBD Punjab has effectively addressed this issue, laying the groundwork for a modern sewerage system capable of serving up to 1 million residents in the vicinity. Key stakeholders including CBD Punjab’s CEO, Imran Amin, COO Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, and senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, alongside Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Construction Asif Babar, and other esteemed members of PML-N and officials from NLC Walton Cantonment Board and NESPAK, gathered to commemorate this achievement.

During the visit to the under-construction Walton Road, CEO Imran Amin and Khawaja Saad Rafique reviewed the project’s progress firsthand. CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin, emphasized the significance of overcoming the ADA Nullah hurdle, stating, “With dedication to public service, we have overcome a major obstacle and delivered an advanced sewerage solution to Walton Road.”

Khawaja Saad Rafique commended CBD Punjab for its efforts, acknowledging the project’s positive impact on the community. Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab Riaz Hussain,provided a comprehensive briefing on the functionality of the newly implemented sewerage system, highlighting its capacity to meet the area’s future needs effectively.

The Walton Road Upgradation Project, with an estimated cost of Rs 9 billion, is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and address longstanding sewerage issues, further enhancing the quality of life for residents and businesses in the area.