Interim bails of Ayub, Asad and Fawad extended in 9 May vandalism cases by ATC

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bails of Omar Ayub, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and 33 others accused in 9 May vandalism cases. ATC Admin Judge Khalid Arshad was hearing the bail petitions filed in three cases including Askari Tower attack and Shadman Police Station attack case. Opposition leader Omar Ayub and other accused were present in the court room to mark their presence in front of the court. Former Federal Minister Asad Umar did not appear in the court today while his counsel filed an application for exemption from attendance which was accepted. Later, the ATC ordered the extension of interim bail of 36 accused till 10 August. Omar Ayub after the court hearing said that all cases related to 9 May are false and fake. He further said that there is nothing substantial in Toshakhana and Al-Qadir trust case. “Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have been acquitted, whereas government is adding up false cases against Aliya Hamza,” opposition leader said.