Armed Forces get National Assembly nod for defence efforts

Expressing affirmation, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence unanimously appreciated the Armed Forces for preserving and defending the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

The committee resolved that the Armed Forces of Pakistan belong to them and they are with the Armed Forces. This resolve was expressed by the Committee in its in camera meeting held on Friday in the Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA), Fateh Ullah Khan, a news release said.

Earlier the Secretary, Ministry of Defence, briefed the Committee on the organizational structure and working of the Ministry. He informed the Committee about the role and responsibilities of the Ministry; assigned to it, under the Rules of Business 1973. He said that the Ministry plays the role of a bridge between the Government and the Armed Forces in terms of all defence-related matters. The committee while appreciating the ministry over its comprehensive briefing, unanimously expressed its resolve to support the Armed Forces in their endeavors to make the defence of Pakistan, impregnable. Paying homage to the Martyrs for their sacrifices in the way of defence of Pakistan, the committee unanimously decided to visit the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Aqeel Malik, Ibrar Ahmed, Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan, Ghulam Muhammad, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Sadiq Iftikhar, Pullain Baloch, Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam and Secretary and other senior officers of the Ministry of Defence.