Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka wins men’s all-around title

Shinnosuke Oka of Japan won the men´s all-around gymnastics title at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, upsetting the two main favorites in a nail-biting contest.

The former junior world champion won with a total of 86.832 points ahead of Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng, both of China, to claim his second gold medal in three days at his first Olympics.

Defending champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan fell during his pommel horse routine, finishing sixth. Despite Hashimoto´s struggles, it was another sweet evening for Japan, which produced a remarkable last-minute turnaround in the team final on Monday to edge China on the last rotation.

Along with Hashimoto, Zhang was the other top contender, but he got off a shaky start on the floor exercise that cost him the gold despite a strong finish. Zhang had dominated qualifying ahead of the 20-year-old Oka and Hashimoto.