Richardson ready to shoulder slim British hopes at Paris Games

After all five of his teammates lost their opening bouts, welterweight Lewis Richardson said he will gladly carry the flag for Britain all by himself at the Paris Olympics following his round of 16 win over Serbia’s Vakhid Abbasov on Wednesday.

Richardson, who recovered from a slow start to take a 3-2 split decision win, next faces Jordanian Zeyad Eashash in the men’s boxing quarter-finals on Saturday.

Asked about what his win meant for a British contingent that has endured a horrid opening five days in the boxing competition, Richardson said: “It’s big, obviously, there’s no denying we’ve lost some very, very close decisions.” “It hasn’t quite gone our way, but tonight I was able to change that. I’m that person now that’s got to carry the flag, but I’m more capable of doing that. “I’m not under pressure myself, I’m ready to do what it takes to become an Olympic medallist. I think I can go all the way,” he added.