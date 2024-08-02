PSX stays bearish, loses 146 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 146.68 points, a negative change of 0.19 percent, closing at 77,740.31 points against 77,886.99 points on the last working day.

A total of 278,986,985 shares were traded during the day as compared to 382,597,400 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 13.094 billion against Rs 14.638 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 433 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 172 of them recorded gains and 198 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 63 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol Petrol with 26,705,549 shares at Rs 6.45 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 21,817,890 shares at Rs 1.25 per share and Waves home Applications with 13,525,876 shares at Rs 8.04 per share.