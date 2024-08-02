Gold rates up by Rs 1,400 per tola to Rs 254,900

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,400 and was sold at Rs. 254,900 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 253,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 1,201 to Rs. 218,536 from Rs. 217,335 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 200324 from Rs. 199,224, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,900 and Rs.2,486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $17 to $2,432, the Association reported.