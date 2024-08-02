PML-N shrugs talks, if any, between army and PTI

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has stated that there is no place for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Pakistan’s current political framework.

In an interview with an American broadcaster on Thursday, Iqbal criticised PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan for his contradictory political stance, insisting that he must apologise to the nation and its institutions. “Otherwise, there is no room for PTI in Pakistan’s current political landscape,” Iqbal said. Addressing a question about negotiations with the military, the minister noted that the army has decided to distance itself from politics. “The military should not be dragged into political affairs,” he said, adding that there would be no concern if discussions occur between the army and PTI.

Iqbal challenged Imran Khan to clarify what he wishes to discuss with the military, accusing him of inviting the army to interfere in politics. “Khan has admitted that the protest plan at GHQ was his idea. His political approach is full of contradictions. On one hand, he invites military intervention, and on the other, he talks about civilian supremacy.”

The minister accused Khan of seeking the establishment’s help to become prime minister. He noted that if an incident similar to the May 9 protests happened in the US, there would be severe repercussions. “Those convicted for the Capitol attack in the US received up to 14 years in prison. PTI is directly attacking the interests of the state of Pakistan. Such political tactics have no place in a democracy.”

Iqbal emphasised that PTI must apologise to the nation and institutions to reintegrate into the political mainstream. “Without an apology, there is no room for PTI in Pakistan’s current political framework,” he reiterated.

He also clarified that banning a political party requires the judiciary’s endorsement, not just the government’s desire. “The decision to ban PTI follows their international campaign, taking the political fight to the US Congress. Any ban on PTI will be according to the law and Constitution,” he said, indicating that institutions will decide the timing.

Iqbal mentioned that the government has successfully addressed China’s security concerns, affirming that bilateral cooperation will not be affected by attacks. “Pakistan considers the protection of Chinese nationals its responsibility.”

He concluded that balancing relations with China and the US is not challenging for Pakistan. “Neither the US nor China can afford to overlook Pakistan,” he asserted.