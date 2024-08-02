PTI’s Raoof Hasan granted bail in anti-state propaganda case

A local court in Islamabad has granted bail to PTI’s Central Secretary of Information, Raoof Hasan, and others in a case filed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The decision was made by Duty Magistrate Abbas Shah, who set bail at Rs50,000 for each accused.

Hasan’s defence attorney, Ali Bukhari, appeared before the court along with FIA prosecutor Amir Sheikh and the investigating officer. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its decision, ultimately granting bail.

The case against Raoof Hasan and others arose following revelations from PTI’s International Media Coordinator Ahmad Waqas Janjua.

The charges alleged that the accused was involved in spreading anti-state narratives on social media, including operating a separate social media cell for the PTI.

However, Bukhari argued that the accused, who included various employees like clerks and receptionists, had no significant involvement with Hasan.

He asserted that the accusations were baseless and politically motivated.

Ali Bukhari emphasised that the FIR lacked any specific mention of crimes committed under Sections 9, 10, and 11 of PECA.

He referenced Justice Babar Sattar’s ruling, stating that the prolonged detention of the accused would be unconstitutional.

Bukhari also cited previous cases where bail was granted, such as the case of Azam Swati, who received bail despite facing similar charges.

FIA Prosecutor Amir Sheikh, however, maintained that the accused were part of a network involving over 100 WhatsApp groups used to incite unrest.

He presented transcripts of tweets and alleged that Hasan was a key figure in propagating these narratives, including communication with Indian agencies.

Despite the prosecution’s claims, the court ruled in favour of granting bail to Raoof Hasan and others, with the case now awaiting further proceedings.