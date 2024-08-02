KP governor raises red flag on worsening lawlessness, stalled development

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed concern over the worsening law and order situation and neglected developmental schemes in the province.

The Governor hosted a dinner in honor of the opposition members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly at the Governor’s House on Wednesday night.

The dinner was attended by key opposition members including Dr. Ibadullah, Leader of the Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Parliamentary leader of PPP Ahmed Karim Kundi, Arbab Usman of ANP, Malik Tariq Awan of PML-N, Rehana Ismail of JUI-F and others. During the event, the discussions focused on the current political, economic, and law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Opposition members expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the province, highlighting the recent incidents of terrorism, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, and general unrest in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and the merged district of Kurram Parachinar. They voiced their disappointment that the provincial government has not taken these issues seriously.

They criticized the current provincial administration for failing to include any projects for the province in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). They pledged that in the future, all political parties in the province would collaborate to prepare and present projects for the PSDP, ensuring their approval by the federal government.

They also expressed concern that funds allocated for the merged districts are being used elsewhere, which they deemed unjust to the tribal people.

The provincial government, they argued, should focus on utilizing these funds for the merged districts as promised.

The assembly members raised issues regarding the lack of interest shown by both federal and provincial bureaucracy in public service matters. They criticized the high-ranking officials for their indifferent attitude, which they believe is causing embarrassment to the public representatives.

They thanked the Governor for establishing NADRA and passport offices in the provincial assembly and commended him for this initiative.

In response, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed gratitude to the opposition members for attending the dinner.

He emphasized that elected representatives are accountable to the public and that their role is crucial in addressing the challenges and driving development at regional and national levels.

The Governor agreed with the Opposition’s concerns about the province’s current situation and lamented that the provincial government has not shown seriousness in maintaining law and order, leading to the province’s current state.

He recalled his efforts to engage with political leaders from all parties to work together for the province’s rights but noted the provincial government’s failure to fulfill its responsibilities.

Governor Kundi assured the assembly members that he would play an effective role in addressing their concerns regarding the bureaucracy.

He stressed that bureaucrats, especially those in high positions, should fully cooperate with elected representatives and engage in consultations to resolve regional and public issues.

He also highlighted the ongoing monsoon rains and urged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to be well-prepared to prevent any potential losses.

The Governor concluded by emphasizing the shared responsibility to contribute to the province’s progress and prosperity with sincerity and dedication.