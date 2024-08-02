Empowering women in agriculture: PSA meets to boost Sindh efforts

The Provincial Stakeholders Alliance (PSA) continues to make significant strides in empowering Women Agricultural Workers in Sindh, The third meeting, held on August 1, 2024, in Karachi, was a significant milestone in addressing the various challenges faced by rural women in Pakistan’s agriculture sector. Organized by the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in support of women’s rights organizations like NARI Foundation and others. The third PSA meeting brought together representatives from government agencies and non-governmental organizations, to review progress, discuss challenges, and strategize future actions. This diverse assembly reflects the PSA’s commitment to fostering collaboration across various sectors to champion the rights of women agricultural workers.

During the meeting, representatives from various departments provided updates on their initiatives and contributions towards the empowerment of women agricultural workers. These updates highlighted the ongoing efforts and achievements made since the last meeting, showcasing a collective commitment to the cause. The meeting delved into the labour and human rights issues confronting women in the agriculture sector. Discussions focused on identifying gaps and devising strategies to ensure the protection and promotion of these fundamental rights. Participants engaged in a critical analysis of the challenges hindering the effective implementation of The Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act 2019, with an emphasis on channelizing the rules of business to create a robust framework that supports the Act’s objectives.

In his welcoming address, Iqbal Ahmed Detho, the Chairperson of the Sindh Human Rights Commission, highlighted the importance of the PSA’s work and reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to supporting the alliance’s initiatives. He emphasized the need for continued collaboration and persistent advocacy to achieve the desired outcomes for women agricultural workers. He discussed the relationship between farmers and landlords, highlighting the Sindh Tenancy Act 1950 and the Sindh Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 2015, and mentioned that the SHRC will conduct consultations on these laws. He emphasized the need to activate the Sindh Maternity Benefits Act, 2018, including provisions for daycare for workers and linking working hours with the Tenancy Act. He also called for paternity leave to be included in the Sindh Women Workers Agricultural Act, 2019. Additionally, he mentioned that an infant feeding board would be developed under the Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breast-Feeding and Young Child Nutrition Act 2023.

Reejhu Mal, Law Officer of the Labour Department, presented on the Sindh Women Workers Agricultural Act, 2019, and its draft rules. He mentioned that the Bill was passed on December 19, 2019, and explained the definition of agricultural work, working hours, and benefits provided through government cards. Mal stressed that women agricultural workers should receive at least the minimum wage and that contracts should be read aloud for clarity. He noted that working hours are limited to eight per day, with overtime to be paid as per formal rules. The Act includes the Association of Woman Agriculture Workers and mandates registration with EOBI and Social Security. Benefits include the Benazir Mazdoor Card and Social Security Card, which offer scholarships, dowry assistance, and death benefits. The Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, and other relevant laws apply to protect women in agricultural workplaces. All agricultural workers are eligible for registration, subject to conditions in the rules.

Shabnum Karem suggested that when a worker is registered, they should receive a leaflet outlining the benefits available to them. Additionally, the worker’s CNIC should be included in the written contract of work.

Altaf Khoso, Chief Executive Officer of PLUS, suggested that the Sindh Empowerment of ‘Persons with Disabilities’ Act 2018 and its relevant department should be included in the broader legal framework. He also emphasized the importance of incorporating skill development into the law.

It was decided that the Hari card, which falls under the Agriculture Department, should be linked with the Benazir Mazdoor card, ensuring easy access for all farmers. There should be widespread awareness about the registration and benefits available to farmers.