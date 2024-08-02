Independence Day Basketball C’ships from Aug 10

The Independence Day Inter-Provincial Basketball Championships for Men and Women will commence from August 10 here at the Pakistan Sports Complex. According to the Secretary General of the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), Khalid Bashir, the five-day championship is being organized at Liaquat Gymnasium under the auspices of the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) with support of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The event is a celebration of Independence Day and aims to showcase the country’s basketball talent.

The championship will feature men’s and women’s competitions, with teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad Capital Territory will be competing for the championship title. Over 170 players and officials will take part in championship. “All arrangments of the championship have been finalized as Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) will supervise the event,” Khalid said, adding that the federation is doing their best to promote the basketball in the country.