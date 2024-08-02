Nanbai refuses to sell roti for Rs 15

Muttahida Nanbai Association on Thursday apologized for selling plain bread at Rs15. The Nanbai Association has applied to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore to increase the price of roti. The bakers say that a 20kg bag of flour has become expensive by Rs250, and bread should be allowed to be sold at Rs20. President Muttahida Nanbai Association Aftab Aslam Gul stated that a bag of 20kg flour has become expensive by Rs250 in a month, therefore, they cannot sell bread at Rs14 and 15, the government should fix the price of bread at Rs20. Aftab Aslam added that they will wait for the government’s decision for a couple of day, otherwise, their decision will be implemented.