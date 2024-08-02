CM Murad orders Education Dept to distribute textbooks before end of vacations

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the school education department must enhance enrollment by bringing out-of-school children to school and introduce a school inspection system by checking teaching and learning methods.

Chairing a meeting of the Education Department here Thursday, he instructed the department to ensure the distribution of 4,453,686 textbooks by Aug 14 and enhance education standards. The chief minister said that schools would reopen on August 15. Therefore, the school education department made necessary preparations to ensure the proper functioning of the schools, distribution of textbooks, and running of classes. He emphasized the need for a complete plan for the academic year, including a work plan and preliminary/mock examinations.

During a presentation to the CM, Education Minister Sardar Shah mentioned that there were 40,991 schools in the province, including 36,203 primary schools, 15,575 middle schools, 1,051 elementary schools, 1,670 secondary schools, and 492 higher secondary schools. He also stated that the province had 160,473 teachers, out of which 107,550 were male and 53,051 were female. The total enrollment in schools was reported as 5,236,307, comprising 3,081,696 boys and 2,154,611 girls.

The CM noted that the teacher-student ratio stood at 1:32 and emphasized the need for quality teaching and engagement of students in curriculum activities.

An issue was discussed regarding the lack of communication and teaching skills among most of the teachers. It was proposed that teachers should be required to pass a teaching test every five years in order to continue their teaching careers.

Furthermore, CM Shah directed the education department to take measures to improve the education standard by introducing an inspection system. He stressed the importance of officials visiting schools, checking the teaching and learning procedures, and submitting inspection reports to address any shortcomings.

Highlighting the government’s investment in good salary packages for teachers, the CM urged for a focus on the quality of teaching and the teachers’ dedication to shaping the future of students. He emphasized the need for adaptability and continuous evaluation of teaching methods for the benefit of the students.

To a question, the CM was told that this year (2024-25) 4,453,686 sets of textbooks have been printed. The CM directed the Education dept to start the distribution of the books and complete the process by August 14 so that the students can have their book sets by the start of their academic session.

The CM was told that 19808 schools needed to be rehabilitated. At this, the CM said that rehabilitation of 4206 school buildings has been taken up in the ADP and has worked out a three-year plan to overhaul the remaining damaged school buildings.

Minister Education told the CM that 5159 shelter-less schools needed to be made sheltered. Murad Ali Shah said that the issue of 5159 shelter-less schools was being looked after. So far 282 shelter-less schools have been taken up in the ADP for construction of their building. The remaining buildings would be built through the Sindh Education Department.

Minister Education informed the CM that he was working to upgrade 36203 primary schools to post-primary schools as approved by him [CM]. He added that so far school education department has upgraded 1239 primary schools to post-primary. At this, the CM directed the minister of education to upgrade all primary schools to the Elementary level gradually so that dropouts could be reduced.

The Minister of Education told the CM that Inspection committees have been formed for the implementation of a 10 per cent free ship in private schools. Registration and renewal of registration of more than 50 schools has been withheld due to non-compliance with the above Act.

Sardar Shah said that a complaint redressal Center has been established at the Directorate level. The education dept has issued instructions to private schools to teach language subjects – Sindhi and Urdu.

The Director General of the Benazir Income Support Program has also been requested to provide data on deserving families whose children are studying in privately managed schools. All private schools have been directed to establish School Management Committees (SMCs).

The CM directed the education dept to launch awareness campaigns on media platforms /social media and the official website regarding the availability of free-ship policies in the province, circulars and issue letters to all privately managed schools.

The meeting was attended by Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, MPA Seema Khurram, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Education Zahid Abbasi, Secretary Colleges Asif Ikram, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Chairman Textbook Board Aleem Lashari, MD Education Foundation Kazi Kabir and other concerned officers.