Funeral for four martyred cops offered in Sadiqabad

The Namaz-i-Janaza (funeral prayers) of four policemen martyred while fighting dacoits were offered in Sadiqabad on Thursday morning.

Additional inspector general of police South Punjab, police officers and families of the martyrs attended the funeral. A smartly turned out police contingent offered salute to the martyrs after which the bodies were dispatched to their hometowns for burial.

It may be mentioned here that five dacoits of Shar Gang were also killed and four injured in the Wednesday’s encounter.

Three policemen embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) when dozens of dacoits of Katcha area of Sadiqabad attacked their checkpost in Bhong Bachao Bandh area on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Tariq, Imtiaz and Jahangir.

The bandits targeted their checkpost where they were deployed to ensure law and order following an operation on the previous night in which five dacoits were killed and four injured.

After the incident, a police contingent reached the crime scene and started investigation after sending the dead bodies to hospital.

It is pertinent to mention that the area police had been remained unaware of the incident for many hours and reached to site after finding no response in the Whatsapp groups.

Police have intensified patrol in the area and launched a manhunt for the arrest of the killers.

It is suspected that the robbers have avenged their accomplices killed in an operation held on Tuesday night.

Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and paid tributes to the martyred policemen and said their sacrifices will not go in vain.

On their way back after the police encounter, SHO Rana Ramzan breathed his last due to heart attack.