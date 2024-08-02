PTI allowed to hold power show in Islamabad

The district administration has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold power show in Islamabad on August 22.

As per details, the state counsel informed Islamabad High Court regarding the permission of a public gathering in the federal capital.

The development came after a contempt plea was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the suspension of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad power show.

The plea was filed by the Coordinator of Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aein Khanzaada Hussain against the suspension of the NOC for Tarnol Jalsa.

The petition urged the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the officials as the NOC was cancelled despite the court order.

According to the petition, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad on July 4 had informed the court that an NOC was issued to PTI.

Later when the PTI leader Amir Mughal was taking the officials to the power show site, he was arrested by police outside the DC Office, the petitioner added.

The petition further stated that PTI came to know about the development after the Islamabad Police tweeted regarding the cancelation for Islamabad power show NOC. After the tweet, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad sent a letter to the petitioner, informing him of the cancellation of the NOC.

Earlier, Islamabad Chief Commissioner suspended the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued to PTI for public gathering just a day before the scheduled meeting.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Islamabad Chief Commissioner, wherein security agencies expressed their reservations about the potential risks associated with the rally.

The district administration of the federal capital had granted permission to the PTI to hold a public gathering on July 6 near Tarnol Chowk.

After the NOC was issued, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the application for the issuance of NOC for a meeting. Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court heard the petition seeking permission for the PTI’s meeting in the federal capital.