Nora Fatehi issues apology

Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has apologised for her statement in which she blamed feminism for messing up the society.

The actress received flak last year when she revealed that she did not believe in the idea of feminism and wanted both men and women to stick to their traditional gender roles.

“This idea of ‘I-don’t-need-anybody’, ‘feminism’, I don’t believe in this s**t. In fact, I think, feminism f****d up our society completely,” she had said during a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast.

She continued, “The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don’t believe in people who think that. That’s not true. I think women are nurturers.”

Speaking about how feminism was causing trouble for women like her, who look for men with ‘masculine energy’, Fatehi furthered, “It’s a problem for us women who are looking for men with masculine energy. You have to be ready to be a provider, a supporter, ready to take a protective role in society. A lot of men don’t want to do it anymore. A lot of men now have also been brainwashed by feminism era.”

Now, in a new interview with an Indian media outlet, the 32-year-old Bollywood actress has said that her statement was taken out of context and that she was not against the ideology of “I can do everything by myself.” However, she urged encouraging nuclear families and households of two people to bring up children to make them good members of society.

“I definitely apologise for making people upset and hurting them, but that was not the intention at all,” said Nora Fatehi. “I don’t want what’s happening in the West to happen in this part of the world because there is nothing better than upholding traditions and values and morals.”