Aamir Khan talks about how he felt on seeing son’s debut film

After making the audience wait for a while, Junaid Khan, the son of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, made his acting debut with Maharaj. Just like any other father, the PK actor also got a little worked up anticipating the audience’s response to his son’s movie.

On July 31, the Dangal actor attended the launch of Raj Pandit’s song Kooriye in Mumbai.

During the event, he told PTI, “Junaid ki film Maharaj lagi toh mai boht stressed that ki logon ko uska kaam pasand aaega ki nahi aaega. (When Junaid’s film Maharaj was released, I was stressed thinking if the audience would like his film or not.)”

Khan addressed Raj’s father, producer Ashoke Pandit and said that he knows how he is feeling right now as his son takes his first step. “Just a couple of months back, I was in that situation,” the Laal Singh Chadha actor said adding that he attended the event to support the father and son as he connects with them on an emotional level.During the same song launch event, Aamir Khan said that he had started learning to sing. “I have started learning to sing. I have been training for the last one year. Sucheta ji is my guru,” he told ANI, surprising the audience. Khan also added that to him, music is like meditation.