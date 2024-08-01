What does Maria B have to say about drama ‘Barzakh?’

Since drama series Barzakh has aired it has set off controversy for its alleged agenda to promote same sex relations in society. Maria B, an A-list designer, is very vocal against the drama for what she believes is an attempt to promote obscenity and LGBTQ. The designer and activist has openly spoken about the LGBTQ promotion in the country and she speaks against promoting queerness to society and children. She said team Barzakh has tried to promote LGBTQ agenda, normalised pre-marital sex and has themes promoting sexual grooming in children. She said that as Fawad Khan once said that people will get used to gay love in a media interaction and that will never happen. “We will stand against these agendas and stop all of this from spreading amongst our kids. Barzakh is a new series directed by Asim Abbasi and Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan, Salman Shahid and others in the cast.