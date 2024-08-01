Two cops, passerby martyred in Khyber terror attack

An incident took place where terrorists attacked a police checkpoint in Khyber, resulting in the martyrdom of three people, including two police officers within the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attack took place near Charwazgai within the Landi Kotal Cantt.

The attackers opened fire, killing one officer and a passerby, while injuring two officers and another passerby.

Police quickly responded, and the bodies along with the injured were transported to Peshawar, where one of the wounded officers, Sher Alam, later died.

The attackers managed to escape, and a search operation is underway to locate them.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the attack, expressing condolences to the families of the deceased and pledging that the sacrifices of security forces will not be in vain.

K-P Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also condemned the violence and assured support for the victims’ families.

Previously, on July 29, ten terrorists targeted the Bannu Cantonment in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the martyrdom of eight soldiers, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attackers attempted to infiltrate the cantonment but were repelled, leading them to detonate an explosive-laden vehicle against the perimeter wall.

The statement said that the suicide blast led to the collapse of a portion of the wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in the martyrdom of eight soldiers.

In reaction, United States reaffirmed its commitment to counterterrorism cooperation with Pakistan, noting its long history of working together.

In a press briefing, Ryder expressed condolences for the eight Pakistani soldiers who were martyred and dozens injured in a terrorist attack.

Ryder stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those soldiers that were lost.”