Finance Minister reiterates support for GB development

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday reiterated government’s commitment to support development of Gilgit-Baltistan for the overall economic growth. The minister was chairing a meeting of the Committee on the issues of Gilgit-Baltistan, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

Aurangzeb expressed his appreciation for the well-thought-out proposals presented in the meeting and underscored the importance of reforming GB’s administrative and fiscal frameworks.

He emphasized that these reforms were vital for both the welfare of the local population and the stimulation of tourism.

According to the press release, the meeting commenced with a detailed briefing by the Chief Secretary, who outlined the issues faced by the GB government.

Some of these issues were related to insufficient fund allocations and delays in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects, which lead to employee related and other liabilities.

The Chief Secretary advocated for solar power projects designed to address the region’s growing energy requirements. He also proposed initiatives for the digitization of land records and the expansion of airports to enhance tourism potential.