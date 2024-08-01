Ferns fend off Canada to retain Olympic rugby Sevens Crown

Stacy Waaka dived into the corner to clinch back-to-back Olympic women´s rugby sevens titles for New Zealand with a 19-12 win over Canada on Tuesday in front of more than 60,000 spectators at Stade de France. The Canadians were coming off upset wins over host France in the quarterfinals and 2016 champion Australia in the semifinals and were playing in the championship match for the first time.

They finished the tournament with an improvement on their bronze in 2016.

The U.S. edged Australia 14-12 to earn bronze for its first Olympic medal in rugby sevens, adding to a big statement for the North American teams four years before the Olympics are staged in Los Angeles.

Quick tries to Chloe Daniels and Alysha Corrigan just before halftime gave the Canadians a surprising 12-7 lead at the break after Risi Pouri-Lane opened the scoring in the final for New Zealand.