Southampton sign Brereton Diaz on four-year deal

Southampton have signed striker Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said Tuesday. The 25-year-old left Blackburn for Spain before the start of last season but went on to spend the second half of the campaign on loan at Sheffield United, where he scored six goals in 14 top-flight appearances but was unable to prevent the Yorkshire club being relegated from the Premier League. Brereton Diaz, however, will remain in English football’s top division by joining newly-promoted Southampton. The south coast club did not disclose a transfer fee but British media reports said the Saints had spent an initial £7 million ($9 million, 8.3 million euros). “I’m absolutely buzzing,” Chile international Brereton Diaz, born in Stoke, central England, said in a Southampton statement. “It’s been smooth these past couple of days, and I’m happy to get everything sorted and signed. “I’m really excited to meet everyone, it’s great to be involved with this great club.”