Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s daughter faces online criticism over father scandal

The writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s daughter, Hijaab Khalil, is receiving severe criticism on social media due to a scandal involving her father.

Qamar gained media attention recently after he was caught up in a criminal organization’s honeytrap operation and was eventually freed upon paying a ransom. ?The primary suspect in the kidnapping case stated that he had two of the well-known screenwriter’s videos, each lasting about ninety minutes.

He is seen attempting to get close to the woman who is said to have drawn him into the plot in these recordings. The videos were disclosed in two sections by the suspect. ?In the opening scene, Khalilur Rehman is shown in a private room enjoying a cigarette while a girl is seated beside him. He is shown acting inappropriately with the woman in the second segment when he is fully nude. ?Khalilur Rehman Qamar has been under heavy fire since the release of these videos. But now Hijaab Khalil, his daughter, is becoming the focus of angry comments on social media.

The social media influencer and TikToker Hijaab regularly posts lip-syncing and acting reels to her Instagram account. Hijaab’s Instagram reels have been flooded with disparaging remarks and inquiries concerning her father from users.

One user remarked, “Your father is facing a case and you are making money here.”

Others sarcastically asked, “How’s your father doing? Have the kidnappers called again?”

While some people made fun of her father’s disclosed late-night meeting, another asked her how she felt about what her father had done. ?They also questioned if a doctor had advised her to stay out of the sun. ?Hijaab Khalil has restricted the comments section on her postings in reaction to the critical remarks.