Palestine not synonymous with terrorism: Bella Hadid

US model Bella Hadid has spoken out after starring in an Adidas campaign which was criticised for what the brand called “unintentional” connections to the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Hadid, who is half Palestinian, said: “I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign.” The advertising campaign for the retro trainers – the SL72s – referenced the 1972 Munich Olympics, which saw 11 Israeli athletes and a German police officer killed in the attack by a Palestinian group called Black September.

Adidas subsequently apologised and said it would “revise” its campaign, confirming to AFP that Hadid had been removed from it. Hadid, 27, has been a vocal supporter of Palestinians and earlier this year donated money to support relief efforts for the war in Gaza. “I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind,” Hadid said in a statement shared on an Instagram story on Monday evening.

“In advance of the campaign release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972.” ‘Peace over violence’ She continued: “I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign. Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated.

“My team should have known, Adidas should have known and I should have done more research so that I too would have known and understood, and spoken up.” The campaign released earlier this month saw Hadid holding a floral bouquet for the relaunch of the trainer which originally debuted in 1972, the same year as the Munich Olympics. Hadid continued: “While everyone’s intentions were to make something positive, and bring people together through art, the collective lack of understanding from all parties undermined the process. “I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism. That will never waver, and I stand by that statement to the fullest extent. “Connecting the liberation of the Palestinian people to an attack so tragic, is something that hurts my heart. “Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism and this campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not represent who we are.”

Hadid described herself as a “proud Palestinian woman”. “I will forever stand by my people of Palestine while continuing to advocate for a world free of antisemitism,” she continued. “Antisemitism has no place in the liberation of the Palestinian people. “I will always stand for peace over violence, any day. Hate has no place here, and I will forever advocate for not only my people, but every person worldwide.”

A previous statement from Adidas Originals shared on Instagram said connections to the 1972 attack were “not meant”. The German company apologised “for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world”. “We made an unintentional mistake,” the statement said, adding that it was “revising the campaign”. When the ad was launched, it attracted criticism towards Hadid from some quarters, including on social media. But other users defended the model and called for a boycott of Adidas following the move to pull the campaign.