Grimes’ mom accuses Elon Musk of ‘withholding’ couple’s three kids from visiting dying relative

Grimes’ mother is accusing Elon Musk of preventing his and her daughter’s three children from being able to travel to see their ailing maternal grandmother.

Sandy Garossino, a Canadian journalist, published a letter to the Tesla CEO on his social media platform X July 27. She made her comments amid an ongoing custody battle between her daughter and the billionaire, who share kids X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 2-and-a-half, and Techno Mechanicus, 2.

“Dear Elon @elonmusk. It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make,” Grimes’ mom began. “He was so proud of it.”

She continued, “I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you. As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met.”

“She was thrilled for the kids’ planned visit to celebrate her birthday this weekend. Today. But those hopes were crushed when the trip was canceled,” Grimes’ mother continued. “I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire.”

“It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week,” Garossino wrote in her letter to Musk. “Where are the other children and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother. They were expected here in Canada.”

Grimes’ mom continued. “I write with a grandmother’s plea, asking you to honour your agreement, return the children and provide the documents they need to see their great grandmother before she passes.” Garossino added that “some moments in life last forever, and we get no second chances. Family is priceless.”

“Please Elon, I beg you,” she wrote. “This is so painful for my mother and concerning for the kids. Time is of the essence now.” Grimes and Musk-who split in 2022 after four years of dating-have been locked in a legal dispute over their kids since October, when the musician filed a petition against him to establish parental rights, NBC News had reported. Their dispute has played out in both California and Texas courts, with the cases sealed from public access.

Meanwhile, following her mother’s public plea, Grimes has received public support from Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, who he shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson.

The 20-year-old reposted Garossino’s X comments on the Meta-owned app and accused her father of keeping his and Grimes’ children, “away from their mother during the most important developmental period in a child’s life.”

She alleged that the kids “are stuck in a house thousands of miles away without their mother,” adding, “This is not the first time this has happened and if nothing changes, likely not the last.”

Musk and Grimes have not commented on Vivian’s remarks, which she made days after the musician expressed support for her amid her transgender journey and a public feud with her dad, who said in a recent interview that his “son” was “dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

“Last time I checked,” she wrote on

Threads July 22. “I am, indeed, not dead.”

Musk, a father of 12, has not responded to Garossino or Vivian’s remarks. E! News has reached out to the X CEO and Grimes for comment and has not heard back.