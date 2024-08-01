Pax Jolie-Pitt hospitalised with head injury after bike accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt is receiving care after a scary accident.

The 20-year-old was hospitalized with a severe head injury on July 29 after getting into a crash while riding an electric bike, a source confirmed to NBC News.

Around 5 p.m., paramedics were called to an intersection in Los Angeles, where they transported a male bike rider in his early 20s to a local hospital, the Los Angeles Police Department told E! News July 30. There was no evidence of a crime, according to the LAPD.

As for how the accident happened? The e-bike rider had rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light, law enforcement sources told TMZ. And while the details of his head injury are unknown, the biker was “conscious and alert” when transported to the nearby medical facility, per the outlet.

Pax is now in “stable condition,” and Angelina is “by her son’s side,” according to NBC News. E! News reached out to Angelina’s rep for comment but has not heard back. Of course, it’s no surprise Pax has a strong support system behind him as he recovers from the accident. After all, Angelina-who also shares Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with Brad-has said she’s so close with her kids, sometimes they’re more like “great friends.”

“They back me up when I’m nervous,” the Eternals actress previously told E! News, “and we kind of try to help each other out.” And part of Angelina’s mission to support her kids includes providing a solid foundation for them. “Of course I’m the mother,” she told Vogue in September 2023, “and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability.”

Acknowledging that she’s faced some challenging periods amid her ongoing legal battles with Brad following their 2016 split, Angelina went on to say that her children are a safe place for her too, admitting, “I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them.”