Govt formally bans Hafiz Gul Bahadur, Majeed Brigade groups

Pakistan has formally declared two outfits as proscribed organisations, Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and Majeed Brigade Group, for their involvement in terrorism. According to details, the two groups have been added to the list of proscribed organisations. Both organisations were under observation for two years before being banned. The decision to ban the groups was made after concrete evidence of their involvement in terrorist activities was found. Hafiz Gul Bahadur was previously a government contractor whose outfit is now the strongest militant group in North Waziristan. Meanwhile, the Majeed Brigade, which was formed in 2011, is a particularly lethal guerilla cell of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). The so-called brigade mostly targets security forces and Chinese interests in Pakistan.