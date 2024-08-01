PTI’s central secretariat in Islamabad de-sealed

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday de-sealed central secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in G-8 sector following Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders. PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub along with other party leaders visited the sealed office to assess the situation. Ayub stated that important records and documents are missing from the office. He also claimed that computers, DVRs, and other equipment have been taken away. Ayub demanded that the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) take action and provide a report on the incident, which he termed a “dacoity”. Later, the PTI leaders recovered the important data of assembly members. The party recovered the signed affidavits of the assembly members, which have been taken into custody by the opposition leader, Omar Ayub.