Chinese embassy donates health kits to Balochistan students

The Embassy of China in Pakistan donated 20,000 health kits for girls in schools of Balochistan with the theme of “She Power”.

This was aimed at improving the girls’ health conditions, promoting the use of hygiene products and developing the health awareness in Balochistan.

In this connection, the initiation Ceremony of the project was held here on Wednesday in the Chinese Embassy. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was the chief guest on the occasion.

Prominent among the participants were Mr. Jiang Zaidong, Chinese Ambassador, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Ms. Raheela Durrani, Minister of Education Baluchistan, besides representatives of teaching community from Baluchistan and Chinese companies.

Speaker NA, in his address eulogized the initiatives taken by the Chinese Embassy, as per the vision of President Xi Jinping. Lauding the Sino-Pak friendship, he said the two countries are enjoying exceptional cooperative partnership in all sectors of economic development and human-welfare.

He recalled the historical address of President Xi Jinping before the Parliament of Pakistan in 2015, which he said had laid solid foundation of the socio-economic partnership and CPEC was tantamount of that, he added.

Ayaz Sadiq also mentioned of the regular and extensive inter-action between the National Assembly of Pakistan and the National People’s Congress of China.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong while reiterating the firm commitment of the Chinese government giving further boost to the bilateral relations particularly in the human welfare sector mentioned the work report presented by President Xi before the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

The report he said focused more on human-well-being and peoples’ happiness. It contains President Xi’s vision of further reforms in human relation-sector. He attached high priority not only to the happiness of the Chinese people but the entire world as whole.

Elaborating the human welfare’s projects undertaken in Baluchistan, he said it aimed improving the living-condition of the people, providing them better health and educational facilities. He assured that Baluchistan’s development will remain top priority. The present initiative besides others, he hoped will improve the living conditions of women in Baluchistan.

Various steps are underway for Baluchistan’s repaid development including New Gwadar International Airport, which is expected to be functional this year. The CPEjavedC-related projects, he assured will pass on socio-economic benefits to all regions of the country.

China, he added is working on the promotion of health and education sectors, in Pakistan with focus on building schools infrastructure, health facilities, providing more and more scholarships to the Pakistani students and providing skill development trainings.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla also spoke on the occasion and said that there is no two opinion about friendship with China. In this connection, all segment of the society in Pakistan are on the same page, he added.